Driver of a Mercedes Benz crashes into road median in Hyderabad

A Mercedes-Benz crashed into a road median early Monday, November 25, near Hyderabad's City Center shopping mall.

The car, driven by a woman allegedly under the influence of alcohol, went out of control, according to the Banjara Hills police. Officials said she lost control of the steering while negotiating a turn, but the car’s airbags prevented any major injuries.

Motorists passing by rescued the driver. Police reported that the front of the car smashed through a wall and was left hanging in the air.

Traffic personnel and the Banjara Hills police used a crane to remove the car from the road. Further investigation is underway.