Door-to-door enumeration begins under SIR in Telangana

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) launched door-to-door enumeration under Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Telangana on Thursday.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute enumeration forms for one week, beginning Thursday. They will conduct door-to-door visits to distribute the forms. If a house is found locked, the enumeration form will be placed at the doorstep. The collection of duly filled-out enumeration forms will begin after one week.

BLOs distribute pre-printed forms, one original and one duplicate. Electors have been instructed to fill in details in the original form and return it to the BLO during their subsequent visits. Once the BLOs collect the forms, they will hand over an acknowledgement. The other copy of the form is to be retained by electors.

In case electors are unavailable, the form will be handed over to any adult member of the elector’s family.

Each BLO has been assigned roughly 800 to 1,000 electors and will visit households multiple times. The forms carry each voter’s details, address and photograph.

Electors can also contact BLOs either over the phone using the contact number of BLOs as mentioned on the website https://ceotelangana.nic.in in case electors have not received the form, or through the Book a Call with BLO. Electors have been instructed to check the website and ECINET app.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudarshan Reddy said that voters can also submit their enumeration forms digitally through the ECI app or at voters.eci.in. Forms submitted online are received directly at the concerned polling station or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).

Election authorities clarified that no documents will be collected during the door-to-door enumeration exercise, which will continue till July 27.

Nearly 36,000 BLOs have been deployed for the enumeration across the state. More than 3,500 supervisors would oversee the BLOs, while over 1,000 senior officials would monitor the exercise above them.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 31. Electors can file claims and objections from July 31 to August 30.

Issuing of notices, hearings and verification, decision on enumeration form and disposal of claims and objections will be done concurrently by EROS from July 31 to September 28. The final publication of electoral rolls will be on October 1.

The state has over 3.38 crore voters, of whom 2.38 crore had been mapped as of June 20. According to official sources, nearly 90 lakh electors had been identified with anomalies.