Donald Trump thanks India after Hyderabad road named after him

His response came two days after the Telangana government officially dedicated the road in the Nanakramguda area, near the US Consulate, as Donald Trump Avenue. The plaque was unveiled by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The proposal to name a road after Trump was announced ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit held in December 2025. The state government has also announced plans to name a greenfield radial road along the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) after industrialist Ratan Tata and another prominent stretch as "Google Street" as part of the same initiative.

The decision is part of a broader policy announced by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to name important roads after globally recognised personalities and companies.

“We will name important roads in Hyderabad after corporates. In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS or Infosys street,” CM Revanth had said at the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in late 2025.