‘Don’t use preventive detention law at the drop of a hat’, SC tells Telangana cops

The court added that it made such observations to remind the State authorities that the drastic provisions of the 1986 Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act are not to be invoked at the drop of a hat. Preventive detention is a legal provision meant to prevent a person from committing an offence and not to punish them. This provision is enshrined in Article 22 of the Constitution, which also lays down the grounds under which a person can be detained, as well as the rights of the person detained in such manner.