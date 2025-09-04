‘Do not drag my name into BRS family feud’: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 3, reacted to the rift in the family of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. His reaction came soon after KCR’s daughter Kavitha announced that she was resigning from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and her MLC post. Her announcement came a day after she was suspended from the party over “anti-party activities” amid an ongoing rift within the family.

During her press conference, Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy used those around KCR to divide the family. Kavitha claimed that conspiracies against her started when Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao flew on the same flight to Delhi. Alleging collusion between Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao, she questioned why the Chief Minister spared Harish Rao during the debate on alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project in the Assembly.

Alleging that the Kalvakuntla family members were fighting over sharing ‘corruption money’, CM Revanth denied that he was backing anyone in the Kalvakuntla family.

He asked the family of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief KCR not to drag him into their fight.

Addressing a programme in Mahabubnagar district, the Chief Minister reacted to the suspension of KCR’s daughter K Kavitha from BRS and her resignation from the party.

Criticising BRS and KCR’s family, Revanth said, “They did not want others to even dream of becoming MLAs. Today, they have turned against each other. They don’t need others. They will stab themselves.”

The Chief Minister claimed that after massive corruption, there was a fight in the KCR family over sharing the money.

Revanth Reddy asked the KCR family not to drag him into their family feud. “One says I am behind Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, the other says I am behind Kavitha. Why will I be behind any trash?” he asked.

“People have already rejected you, and you are like a demonetised one-rupee note. Time will wash you away,” he said, referring to KCR’s family.

The Chief Minister, who was once associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said, “TDP was an excellent party. It gave opportunities to many, but because of conspiracies of some people, it is facing problems in Telangana.”

He was speaking at the furnace lighting ceremony of SGD-Corning Technologies Private Limited at Vemula in the Mahabubnagar district.

He said Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district was once known for migration, but now it is becoming a hub to provide jobs to unemployed youth.

Revanth Reddy said the district suffered due to a lack of irrigation and education, and his government was focusing on both sectors.

He said the government has taken the initiative to set up Young Indian Integrated Residential Schools in 14 constituencies in the district at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore.