Diverse caste leaders come together to form Revanth Reddy’s cabinet

With a Reddy as Chief Minister and a Dalit as his deputy, the Telangana Congress appears to have resolved internal conflicts to put together a caste diverse cabinet which included two Dalits, one Adivasi, three Reddys, one Velama, one Kamma, two OBCs and one Brahmin. This included two women and no Muslims in a state where the community’s population is 12 percent of the total. None of the Muslims fielded by the party won, although there is talk that Feroz Khan, who lost from Nampally constituency in Hyderabad, could be inducted in the cabinet through a nomination in the Legislative Council.

Along with party supremo Revanth Reddy taking oath as Chief Minister, Madhira MLA and ex-Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who belongs to the Mala Scheduled Caste, will be the Deputy Chief Minister. He is the most powerful Dalit leader in the Telangana Congress and his name for the position was doing rounds for many days.

The speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar belongs to the Mala Scheduled Caste and C Damodar, who was sworn in as a minister, belongs to the Madiga community. Damodar Rajanarasimha earlier served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh.

The new ministers also include turncoats from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) such as Palair MLA Pongulati Srinivas Reddy as well as the Kamma leader and Khammam MLA Tummala Nageshwar Rao who switched to the Congress just before the elections.