‘Disturbed by social media portrayal’: Hyderabad woman injected with HIV blood ends life

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A 22-year-old woman died by suicide in Hyderabad nearly a month after a relative allegedly forcibly injected her with HIV-positive blood following the rejection of a marriage proposal, police said.

The woman, identified as Ramani, was found dead at her grandmother’s residence in Annojiguda on the morning of Friday, April 10. Her body was discovered after her grandmother returned.

Police said the accused, a 24-year-old man and a relative of the victim, had been in a relationship with her, and their families had initially consented to their marriage. However, the alliance was later called off after medical tests confirmed that he was HIV positive.

The accused forcibly injected his HIV-infected blood into the woman at her residence on March 11 after her family rejected the proposal. Investigators said he believed that if she contracted the infection, she would be compelled to marry him.

Officials stated that the accused procured a syringe, filled it with his blood, and went to the woman’s house when she was alone. He injected the blood into her and fled the scene. The incident came to light after the woman informed her family and was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene. The woman wrote that she was “disturbed” by the way the incident was portrayed on social media. Police indicated that the trauma from the incident, coupled with public attention, contributed to her distress.

Family members also said she had fallen into depression following the incident. She reportedly developed health complications, including fever and infection at the injection site, after the assault.

The accused had been arrested in March and remanded in judicial custody on charges including attempted murder. A fresh case has now been registered in connection with the woman’s death, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the two were relatives and residents within the Pocharam IT Corridor limits, where the case has been registered.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.