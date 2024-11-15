Diljit Dosanjh directed not to sing songs promoting drugs at Hyderabad concert

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has been issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of his 'Dil-Luminati' concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15. The notice, served by the District Welfare Officer of Rangareddy district on November 7, instructs Dosanjh to refrain from performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert at the GMR Arena.

The notice comes after a complaint lodged by Chandigarh-based Professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, who provided video evidence of Dosanjh allegedly singing such songs at his Delhi concert on October 26 and 27. The government aims to preemptively prevent any potential promotion of these substances during the Hyderabad concert.

In addition to the performance restrictions, the notice also outlines sound level regulations, citing World Health Organization guidelines. "According to the World Health Organization, adults should not be exposed to sounds with a peak sound pressure level above 140 decibels. For children, the level is reduced to 120 decibels. Therefore, children should not be used on stage during your live show where peak sound pressure is above 120 decibels," reads the notice.​

The notice further prohibits Dosanjh from bringing children on stage during the performance, citing potential harm from loud music and flashing lights. The notice specifically cites the concert's own guidelines, which allow children under 13 years of age, but also warn of loud sounds and flashing lights. "Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13 years of age. Concert guidelines also say that concerts may include loud sounds and flashing lights. Both loud music and flashing lights are harmful to children," the notice added.​

Dosanjh arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and has been sharing videos of his city tour on social media, including a visit to the Charminar.