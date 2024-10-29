‘Devoid of merit’: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay responds to KTR’s legal notice

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay said on Tuesday, October 29, that the legal notice sent him by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) is baseless and devoid of merit. KTR sent him the notice on October 22, accusing him of making false and derogatory comments against him. The political mudslinging began when Bandi Sanjay addressed a press meet criticising Telangana ‘s previous BRS government’s handling of state affairs on October 9.

The BJP leader said that his comments, including the allegations of phone-tapping and controversies around TSPSC Group-1 exams, were made in public interest. His allegations had also included the comment that KTR was a “drug-addict”. He demanded that KTR withdraw the legal notice and issue a public apology within seven days and threatened to issue a legal notice if he failed to do so.

Bandi Sanjay argued that it was a “fact” that the BRS government was involved in phone-tapping, and shared the YouTube link to a BRS press meet to substantiate his claim. He said that the allegations made against KTR were neither “defamatory nor baseless” and that there was no intent to tarnish the reputation of the BRS leader.

His reply to KTR’s legal notice also stressed on his rights as a Member of Parliament to address the general public regarding issues concerning them. “These statements were made well within his right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(a) of the Constitution of India.”

Bandi Sanjay also said that he shall not be deterred by intimidation or threats of legal action.