Delhi police summons Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Earlier, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had said that the Telangana Congress was circulating a doctored video of Amit Shah, alleging it to be entirely fabricated and capable of inciting widespread violence.

The development comes after Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR after two complaints were received by it, one from the BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The MHA, in its complaint, stated that it has been found that "some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter".

"The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquillity and public order issues. It is requested to kindly take necessary legal action as per the provisions of law," the ministry said, as per the FIR.

It stated that a report was attached with the complaint containing details of links and handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared. The controversy erupted after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the Home Minister suggesting the BJP's intention to annul reservation provisions for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Delhi Police also summoned Telangana Congress's social media in-charge Manne Satish, state coordinator Naveen Pettem and spokesperson Asma Tasleem. The notice has been reportedly served under section 91/160 of the Criminal Procedure Code.