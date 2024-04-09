Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha's judicial custody extended till April 23

A Delhi court on Tuesday, April 9, extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on expiry of her previously granted 14-days’ judicial custody.

Citing Kavitha's alleged attempts to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence, the Enforcement Directorate sought her judicial custody for 14 days. While talking to the media outside the courtroom, Kavitha said, "This is a case completely based on statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the Opposition parties. The CBI has already recorded my statement in jail."

On Monday, April 8, the same court denied her interim bail application. She had moved the court for relief on grounds of her son's exams.