Delay in POCSO case on Union Min Bandi Sanjay’s son: DGP says Modi visit kept cops busy

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 11, directed the Telangana police chief to immediately initiate an inquiry into the sexual harassment case against Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

While the FIR was registered on May 8, leaders of the opposition party Bharat Rashtra Samithi alleged that the police made the girl’s family wait for hours before filing the complaint. The BRS alleged that the investigation was being deliberately delayed and that the police were trying to shield the accused. They allege a nexus between the Congress and BJP to cover up the crime.

According to a press release from the CM’s office, on May 11, Revanth questioned Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand over why no action had been taken so far, given that the complaint had been received on May 8.

“The DGP explained to the Chief Minister that the entire police force had been occupied with security arrangements in light of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Hyderabad,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad on May 10 to inaugurate various projects and address a public rally at Parade Grounds. Amid the sensational allegations, Revanth and Bandi Sanjay shared the stage with Modi and also exchanged pleasantries.

The CM has directed the DGP to immediately initiate an inquiry into the case against Bhageerath and to constitute special teams to conduct a comprehensive investigation, according to his office.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights chairperson Kothakota Seetha Dayakar Reddy has constituted a special bench to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Bhageerath has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 11 and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.

Hours before the FIR against Bhageerath was registered at Pet Basheerabad, the Karimnagar II Town police on May 8 registered a counter FIR against the girl’s family on charges of blackmail and extortion following a complaint filed by him.

The girl’s family has reportedly alleged that Bhageerath attempted to sexually assault her on multiple occasions, including at a farmhouse in Moinabad on December 31, 2025, when he allegedly forced her to consume alcohol.

BRS leaders have demanded that Modi respond to the allegations and remove Bandi Sanjay as Union Minister until the inquiry against his son is concluded.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay has claimed that the allegations against his son are “baseless”. He also described the case as a “political hit job” aimed at maligning him ahead of Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad.