Death toll in blast at Telangana pharma unit mounts to six

The death toll in the blast at the chemical manufacturing unit in Telangana's Sangareddy district rose to six on Thursday, April 4, after the body of one more worker was found under the debris.
Five persons were killed and 16 injured when a chemical reactor exploded in SB Organics Limited, a bulk drugs manufacturing company, at Chandapur village in Hathnoora Mandal on Wednesday evening. One of the structures in the industrial complex collapsed under the impact of the explosion.
The body recovered on Thursday was identified as that of Vadde Ramesh (38), a resident of the same mandal.
Eyewitnesses told the police that the company's director Ravi Sharma (38) and other employees were inspecting the reactor after smoke was seen emanating from it. The reactor exploded resulting in the casualties. Ravi Sharma was among those killed.
Dayanand (48) of Tamil Nadu, Subrahmanyam (36) of Andhra Pradesh, and Suresh Paul (54) of Madhya Pradesh died on the spot. One of the injured, Chakali Vishnu (35) of Chandapur village, succumbed while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.
According to Sangareddy Collector Valluru Kranthi, 16 employees were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at government and private hospitals in Sangareddy.