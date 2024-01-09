Death of another tiger sends Telangana forest department into a tizzy

Death of two tigers in three days in the forests of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana has sent the forest department into a tizzy. Three days after a carcass of a female tiger was found in Daregaon forest under Kagaznagar forest division, another male tiger was found dead on Monday, January 8. Forest officials, including veterinarians, have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.

The spot where the second tiger was found dead is about two kilometres away from the area where the carcass of the tigress was found. The carcass of the tigress, aged around 1.5 years, was found on January 6. The forest officials had said after the investigation that the death was caused by a "territorial fight" between two tigers. The death of the second tiger has come as a shock for the forest department. Officials were probing the case from all angles including suspected poisoning.

A cattle kill was found near the carcass of the tiger which gives rise to the suspicion of food poisoning. Farmers in the area are said to be unhappy over non-payment of compensation by the forest department for their cattle.