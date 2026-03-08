Data: How Cong’s incumbency edge, BJP’s vote splitting cinched Telangana municipal polls

In straight two-party fights, Congress's efficiency gap was (+13.37%) and BRS's was (-3.36%). In three-way contests, Congress's gap was (+9.14%) and BRS's was (-1.91%).

This means Congress’ incumbency advantage was most decisive when the question on the ballot was simple: ruling party or challenger. When a third force entered, the picture fractured, though Congress remained ahead in both types of contests.

In triangular fights, one number stands out. BJP's efficiency gap in three-way contests is (-1.84%). BRS's is (-1.91%). The difference between them is just 0.07 percentage points.

In the overall results, BJP and BRS look like very different parties: BRS polled 28.40% vote share statewide, while BJP polled 15.45% of votes. BRS governed Telangana for a decade while BJP never held power in the state.

Yet in the triangular fights specifically, both parties converted votes into wards at virtually the same rate.

BRS's organisational depth over BJP, which is visible and significant in bipolar fights, disappears entirely when a third party is in the race. This points to a vote share transfer from BRS to BJP that is already underway.

In the 46 triangular localities, wherever BJP crossed 15% of the vote, a section of what was once BRS's support base appears to be moving to BJP. BRS is no longer the consolidating force in these localities. It is competing for the same fragmented non-Congress vote as BJP and converting that vote into wards at exactly the same inefficient rate.

The most precise way to understand what bipolar fights mean for BRS is in those 77 localities, where Congress's average vote share was 43.78% and BRS's was 32.20%, a gap of 11.58 percentage points. But the ward share gap between the two parties was 57.15% to 28.84%, a difference of 28.31 percentage points.

An 11.58 point vote advantage translated into a 28.31 point ward advantage for Congress. The ward gap was ~2.4 times larger than the vote gap. That multiplier is the clearest single measure of how much the structure of a direct two-party contest amplifies a ruling party's organisational and administrative edge over its main challenger, the BRS in this case.