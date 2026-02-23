Dalit student allegedly assaulted at University of Hyderabad, ASA alleges inaction

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA), a student organisation, at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday, February 23, staged a protest alleging administrative inaction in a case involving an alleged caste-based assault on a Dalit student. The protest organised by ASA, and other student bodies like All India Students' Association (AISA), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and Fraternity Movement comes amid renewed focus on the implementation of the UGC’s anti-discrimination regulations in higher educational institutions.

The student, Anuj Kumar, a second-year MA Sociology student, was allegedly assaulted by Suryavardhan Singh Bablu, a second-year MA History student, following a personal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. During the incident, Suryavardhan, the former president of the All Indian Other Backward Castes Students Association (AIOBCSA), allegedly used casteist slurs against Anuj and also threatened his roommate, ASA members told TNM.

ASA criticised what it described as the silence of AIOBCSA, alleging that the organisation had been “quiet on the matter and have actively denied the legitimacy of Anuj’s complaint.”