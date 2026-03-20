Dalit org demands FIR against Vijayendra Prasad over scandalous remarks on Ambedkar

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Mala Sankshema Sangham, a Dalit organisation, approached the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday, March 18, seeking action against BJP Rajya Sabha MP and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, father of popular director SS Rajamouli, for his alleged casteist speech making scandalous claims about Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mala Sankshema Sangham president Bathula Ram Prasad reminded the DGP that no action was taken against the writer of Baahubali despite filing a complaint with the Saifabad police nearly a month ago.

On February 26, a complaint was filed against Vijayendra Prasad, for falsely claiming that Ambedkar had launched his struggle for dignity of Dalits after his wife Ramabai Ambedkar was denied drinking water from a village pond.

“The scandalous narration is fictitious and there is no evidence to it. Neither Dr Ambedkar wrote about this incident nor any noted historian had reported this. Therefore, it is clear and evident that Mr Vijayendra Prasad has conspired to create this story around Dr B R Ambedkar and trying to make a film with such derogatory depictions,” the complaint by Ram Prasad read.