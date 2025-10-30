Cyclone Montha triggers deluge in parts of Telangana, affects traffic

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Remnants of severe cyclonic storm Montha that crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast late on Tuesday night, triggered a deluge in some districts of Telangana on Wednesday, October 29 throwing normal life out of gear and disrupting road and rail traffic. Extremely heavy rains in some districts since early Wednesday have inundated low-lying areas and submerged roads and railway tracks, and caused extensive damage to crops.

Overflowing rivulets, lakes, and streams cut off road connectivity at several places. Railway tracks at Warangal and Dornakal railway stations were submerged, forcing the cancellation and diversion of several trains.

Warangal, Hanamkonda, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sircilla, and Nagarkurnool districts received extremely heavy rainfall.

Bheemdevarapalle in Hanamkonda district recorded the highest rainfall of 41.9 cm from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, 35 places received extremely heavy rainfall of above 20.50 cm, while 68 places recorded a rainfall of above 11.50 cm.