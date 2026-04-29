CV Anand appointed new DGP of Telangana

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The Telangana government has appointed IPS officer CV Anand as the Director General of Police. Anand, a 1996-batch IPS officer, is currently the Special Chief Secretary, Home.

A Government Order was issued, on Tuesday, April 28, for Anand’s transfer and his posting as Director General of Police (Head of Police Force). Anand succeeds Shivdhar Reddy, who is superannuating from service on April 30.

Anand earlier served as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and twice held the post of Hyderabad city police commissioner. He had also served as commissioner of Cyberabad. The officer worked in several Maoist-affected districts, earning recognition for his leadership and service. He received the President’s Gallantry Medal in 2002 for exceptional bravery. According to a note from DGP’s office, Anand has 15 years of experience in metropolitan policing, including 10 years in Hyderabad City alone, where he is widely regarded as having deep knowledge of the city’s ethos, culture and people, which helped maintain communal harmony in tough times and across all festivals like Ganesh and Bakrid.

Born on June 5, 1968, in Hyderabad, Anand was one of the five sons of Chama Damodar Reddy, who retired as Conservator of Forests in the Indian Forest Service. A student of Hyderabad Public School, he excelled in both academics and sports. He played for the Hyderabad U-19 cricket team and toured England with the U-19 team in 1986, while also topping his class in the 12th ISC examination that year. He completed his BA in Maths–Economics–Statistics from Nizam College in 1989 and later pursued MA Economics at Arts College, Osmania University.

After representing Hyderabad State in Under-22 cricket and missing selection in the Ranji Trophy, Anand decided to appear for the Civil Services Examination in 1990. Owing to his high rank, he was allotted his home state in the IPS in 1991. For district training, he was allotted the Warangal district and was posted as ASP in Warangal Rural Sub-division. The first nine years of his service were spent in Naxal-affected districts, where he personally led forces and participated in exchanges of fire and encounters: Anand also served as the Superintendent of Krishna district in 2000–2001.

He was posted as DCP East Zone Hyderabad City and DCP Central Zone Hyderabad City in 2001–2004. On promotion as DIG, he was posted to CID EOW, where his singular efforts led him to head a team to Bangkok to bring back Krushi Bank scam accused Venkateshwara Rao (2004–2005) on extradition. He was posted as DIG Eluru Range (2006), from where he was transferred as Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada (2007–2008). He then served as Director, Excise Department (2009–2010). Upon promotion as IG, he served as Addl. CP Traffic, Hyderabad City (2010–2013). He later served as Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, from 2013 to 2016.

Upon promotion as ADG, he was appointed as Civil Supplies Commissioner, Food Secretary, and MD Civil Supplies Corporation. He went on Central Deputation to CISF from 2018 to 2022 and served as IG Airport Sector. He was empanelled as ADG in the Government of India and was later called back by the State Government to serve as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, in December 2021.