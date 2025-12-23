Crime rate up by 15.4% in Greater Hyderabad's Rachakonda Commissionerate

The overall crime rate in Rachakonda Commissionerate, one of the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad, has gone up by 15.4 per cent during the year 2025.

The commissionerate, which is spread over urban, semi-urban and rural areas, recorded 30,040 cases during the year, up from 28,626 cases registered during 2024.

Bodily and other offences went up from 22,357 cases in 2024 to 27,342 in 2025. Kidnapping cases also increased from 463 to 579 during the same period.

Property-related offences, including robbery, house burglary and automobile theft, recorded a decline.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu on Monday released the annual report, which also reveals that the overall crime against women has gone up by four per cent.

Crimes against women likes dowry murders, dowry deaths, abetment to suicide, harassment/domestic violence, and rapes, have declined by 25 per cent. However, kidnappings, molestation and POCSO cases rose by 52 per cent.

Cybercrime cases declined by about 19 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year. A total of 4,618 cybercrime cases were reported in 2024, which came down to 3,734 cases in 2025.

Investment fraud, part-time job scams, unauthorised transactions, APK file frauds and digital arrest scams account for the majority of cybercrime cases.

The police refunded or returned Rs 40.10 crore to victims of cyber frauds during the year.

Police Commissioner said 955 cyber awareness programmes were conducted, reaching more than one lakh people across the commissionerate.

Drugs worth Rs 20 crore were seized, including 2,090 kg of Ganja. A total of 256 cases were booked under the NDPS Act, and 668 accused were arrested.

The number of road accidents increased from 3,207 in 2024 to 3,488 in 2025. The commissionerate reported 659 deaths in the accidents, a marginal increase compared to last year (653).

According to the report, the number of accidents on Outer Ring Road (ORR) went up from 52 in 2024 to 76 in 2025. The number of deaths increased to 80 from 31 in the previous year.

The Police Commissioner said this year, their strategy was anchored in the VQT Principle - Visible presence, Quick response, and Technology-led initiatives.

"Serving a vast area of 5,122 square kilometres and a population of 64 lakh citizens, we have demonstrated that effective, humane policing can transcend scale and complexity," he said.

"This year's success rests on a dual pillar of firm enforcement and citizen-centric compassion. Operational efficiency is evident in the registration of 33,040 cases and disposal of 25,643 (78 per cent), reflecting a system focused on timely justice," the Commissioner added.