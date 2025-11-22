Telangana

CPI (Maoist) says top leader Hidma was tortured and killed by cops, seeks probe

The CPI (Maoist) has alleged that senior leader Madvi Hidma and his partner were captured alive, tortured, and later killed in a staged encounter by the Andhra Pradesh police. The group has demanded an independent inquiry and called for nationwide protests.
A medium-shot photograph of a man standing outdoors in a grassy, forested area. He is wearing dark blue or black clothing, appearing to be a button-down shirt and trousers. He is holding an assault rifle, likely an AK-47 variant, diagonally across his chest with a strap over his shoulder. He has an ammunition belt around his waist and is wearing sandals on his feet. The background consists of green grass and dense forest foliage with some rock formations visible in the distance.
Madvi Hidma
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

The CPI (Maoist) party has alleged that its Central Committee member and Special Zonal Committee Secretary Comrade Madvi Hidma (alias Sahdev), was killed in a “staged” encounter by the Andhra Pradesh police. The outlawed group has alleged that the police threw the bodies in Andhra Pradesh’s Maredumilli forest along the Andhra-Odisha border to cover up the extrajudicial act. They have asked for an independent inquiry into the incident.

In a statement issued on November 20, the Maoist group said that Hidma and his partner Raje were detained by the Andhra Pradesh Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) police in Vijayawada on November 15 while they were seeking medical treatment. 

“Due to the betrayal of a traitor within our ranks, the enemy forces located them while they were seeking medical treatment for health issues. Despite being unarmed and defenseless, they were captured alive and taken into custody,” they said.

Police officials claimed that Hidma and Raje were killed on November 18 during an exchange of fire which took place between 6.30 and 7 am in the Maredumilli forest.

According to the group, Hidma and Raje were subjected to “severe torture and intense pressure to force them to surrender publicly and betray the party and the revolution.”

They were killed in “cold blood” when they rejected these demands, the statement said. 

“To cover up this heinous crime, the police transported their bodies to the forests of Maredumilli and fabricated a false story of an "encounter" during a combing operation. This is nothing but a blatant fake encounter—a custodial killing designed to terrorize our movement and boost the morale of the oppressive forces.”

Andhra Pradesh State Committee Secretary Shankar (alias Tech Shankar) and several other leaders were killed in the same manner, they said. “These acts are part of a broader pattern of extrajudicial killings aimed at crushing the people's resistance against corporate loot and state repression in the tribal regions,” they said.

Subscriber Picks

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com