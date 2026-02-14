Congress wins majority of urban local bodies in Telangana

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana’s ruling Congress party has won nearly 60 per cent of urban local bodies winning 64 out of the 116 municipalities and three out of seven corporations. The chief opposition in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) bagged 13 municipalities and three out of seven corporations.

There were no clear winners in 38 municipalities. This triggered camp politics by both Congress and BRS to lure independents and others to win the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

The Congress party has however claimed victory in 75 per cent of the municipalities.

In the previous municipal elections held in 2020, then ruling party TRS (now BRS) had captured power in over 100 urban local bodies. The party also captured power in Mancherial, Ramagundam and Nalgonda corporations and was leading in Mahabubnagar.