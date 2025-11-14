Congress wins Jubilee Hills bye-poll, wrests seat from BRS

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Telangana's ruling Congress wrested the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with Congress candidate Naveen Yadav leading by over 24729 votes against his nearest rival, Maganti Sunitha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Sunitha managed to get 74259 votes while Naveen Yadav won the by-election with 98988 votes.
The Congress candidate was ahead from the very first round and maintained the lead in all subsequent rounds.
Lankala Deepak Reddy of the BJP, who was in a distant third place with 17061 votes, left the counting centre with disappointment.
Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in the Congress camp. The ruling party cadres were seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.
The counting of votes was underway under tight security arrangements at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.
Election authorities have arranged 42 tables for counting, and the entire process will be completed in 10 rounds.
The bye-election on November 11 saw 48.49% polling. A total of 1,94,631 votes were polled. Officials said 99,771 men, 94,855 women and five others cast their votes. The number of postal ballots is 101.
The constituency has a total of 4,01,365 voters comprising 2,08,561 males, 1,92,779 females and 25 others.
As many as 58 candidates were in the fray in the bye-election caused by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of BRS.
The BRS fielded Gopinath’s wife, Sunitha, against the Congress’s Naveen Yadav. The BJP once again fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy.
In 2023, Gopinath of the BRS had scored a hat-trick by defeating his nearest rival, Mohammed Azharuddin of the Congress, by a margin of 16,337 votes.
The BRS candidate secured 80,549 votes while Azharuddin polled 64,212 votes. BJP’s Deepak Reddy finished third with 25,866 votes. AIMIM’s Farazuddin was fourth with just 7,848 votes.
This time, the AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, supported the Congress candidate.