Congress wins Jubilee Hills bye-poll, wrests seat from BRS

Telangana's ruling Congress wrested the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with Congress candidate Naveen Yadav leading by over 24729 votes against his nearest rival, Maganti Sunitha of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Sunitha managed to get 74259 votes while Naveen Yadav won the by-election with 98988 votes.

The Congress candidate was ahead from the very first round and maintained the lead in all subsequent rounds.

Lankala Deepak Reddy of the BJP, who was in a distant third place with 17061 votes, left the counting centre with disappointment.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out in the Congress camp. The ruling party cadres were seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan.