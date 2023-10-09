Congress to be single largest party in Telangana says ABP C-Voter poll

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll data conducted ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections has predicted that the Congress party will win between 48 to 60 seats. The data published on Monday, October 9 predicts that Congress will steer ahead of the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) who is predicted to get between 43- 55 seats. The Telangana assembly has 119 seats and the halfway mark is 60 seats, the CVoter poll is predicting a most likely scenario of a hung assembly.

According to the opinion poll data, the Congress got 28.3% of the vote share in the 2018 election and that is predicted to rise upto 38.8% in the upcoming polls.

The poll also estimates that the BRS’ vote share of 46.9% from the previous election will witness a dip to 37.5% while the BJP’s share of votes is likely to increase from 7.0% to 16.3%.

The C-Voter poll data, in November 2018 had projected a clear majority of 64 seats to the Congress-TDP combine in Telangana. At the end of the Assembly polls, the BRS had garnered 88 seats, with the Congress significantly behind with 19 seats while the TDP, AIMIM and BJP got 19, 2 and 1 seats respectively. Twelve Congress MLAs however defected to the BRS.