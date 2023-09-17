Congress promises Telangana 200 units of free power and free bus passes for women

Former Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, September 17, announced six guarantees to the people of Telangana if the party comes to power in the upcoming state assembly election. Three of the six guarantees were similar to the initiatives promised during the recent election in the neighboring state of Karnataka. These include free bus passes for women, monthly financial assistance for women and 200 units of free electricity per household every month.

The Mahalaxmi guarantee includes three schemes including one of financial assistance where the head woman of households will receive Rs 2500 per month as financial assistance. In Karnataka, the same scheme in the name of Gruha Lakshmi promised Rs 2000 per month and was launched in July this year. The Congress has also promised LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free travel for women on RTC buses under the Shakti scheme.

Under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee, farmers and tenant farmers will be given Rs 15,000 annually and Rs 12,000 to agricultural laborers, the Congress has promised. The guarantee also includes a Rs 500 bonus for paddy crops.

As of now in Telangana, the state government's Rythu Bandhu programme gives land owning farmers an input subsidy of ₹10000 per year (₹5000 for the Khariff and ₹5000 for Rabi seasos). It however does not take into account tenant farmers.

Under the Gruha Jyothi Guarantee, the Congress has promised that all households will receive 200 units of free electricity per month. The Indiramma Indlu Guarantee promises house sites and Rs 5 lakhs to those without houses and that Telangana movement fighters will receive 250 sq yards plots.

The Yuva Vikasam scheme that targets students will ensure that students are granted Vidya Bharosa Cards worth Rs 5 lakhs and that a Telangana International School in every mandal.

The final guarantee called Cheyutha promises an insurance policy for Rs 10 lakhs under Rajiv Arogyasri and a monthly pension of Rs. 4,000.

Speaking to a gathering in the outskirts of Hyderabad, Sonia Gandhi appealed for public support. She emphasized that the party was committed to implementing the promises and said, "I and my party members had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of Telangana. It is my dream to see the Congress form a government in Telangana that will work for all sections.”

Rahul Gandhi stated that all the six guarantees would be implemented by the Congress on the day it forms government in Telangana.