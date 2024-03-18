‘Congress not acting on BRS’ scams, made Telangana its ATM’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at an election rally in Jagtial district of Telangana, saying that both parties have colluded to cover up scams. During the rally held on Monday, March 18, Modi also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on ‘Shakthi’ at the INDIA bloc meeting held on March 17 in Maharashtra. This is Modi’s second visit to Telangana in the last three days and first meeting after the polling dates were announced.

PM Modi said, “The Congress party, which targeted BRS before elections, did not take any action when they came to power and has been sitting on the scam files. BRS too is not questioning Congress about fulfilling poll guarantees. When we enquire into scams of both the parties, they abuse Modi. Congress has made Telangana its personal ATM. BRS and Congress are supporting each other. Modi’s guarantee is that we will not spare the corrupt family parties.”

He alleged that Congress and BRS are “family parties” that are involved in scams. “BRS took commission in Delhi liquor scam and orchestrated the Kaleshwaram scam in the state. Congress party was involved in the 2G scam, Bofors scam, and others,” Modi said.

Countering Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on ‘Shakti’, Modi said that he will fight against any opposition and work for the “empowerment of mothers and sisters”.

Rahul Gandhi, at the concluding meeting of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai along with alliances in the INDIA bloc, had said that the Congress party will fight against the ‘Shakti’ (power). He had alleged that Modi was working solely for power. “We are fighting against Shakti. What is Shakti? The soul of the king is in the EVM, ED, CBI and Income Tax department.”

BJP slammed Rahul and accused him of promoting anti-Hindu and misogynistic beliefs.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay also took a dig at the Congress and BRS, saying, “Congress and BRS are accusing BJP of contesting elections in the name of lord Ram. Congress can decide to ask votes in the name of Babar if not Ram. Hindus will decide their fate.”