Congress, Left parties and activists condemn Maoist killings in Andhra Pradesh

A round table meeting of political parties and activists held in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 20, expressed serious concern over the killings of Maoists by security forces in Andhra Pradesh over the past two days.

On November 18, security forces killed top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, his wife Madakam Raje, and four others in Alluri Sitharama Raju district near the Odisha border. The next day, seven others were killed in the same area.

The meeting was organised by the Telangana State Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI), in the backdrop of the killing of thirteen Maoists, including 'most wanted' Hidma, in the last two days.

Condemning the anti-Maoist operation launched by the BJP-led Union government, which has set a March 2026 deadline to “eliminate Naxalism” in India, participants of the meeting questioned why the Union government did not think it fit to announce a ceasefire.

They decided to stage an all-party meeting in protest against the killings near the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund on Friday, November 21.

Veteran human rights activist and peace negotiator Professor G Haragopal alleged that through the intensified anti-Maoist operations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was keen to hand over natural resources in tribal-dominated areas to corporates as early as possible to implement the “development agenda” of the BJP.