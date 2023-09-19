Congress leaders go door-to-door in Telangana to explain six guarantees

After the ‘Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting in Hyderabad, the Congress leaders on Monday, September 18, went door-to-door in assembly constituencies across Telangana to distribute six-guarantees cards. After the end of two-day meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) and last night’s public meeting, top Congress leaders from various states went to assembly constituencies assigned to them and spent the night there.

On Monday, these leaders along with the local party functionaries went door to door to explain to people the promises made by the Congress and the failures of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state. Appealing to people to vote for Congress in the upcoming elections, the Congress leaders promised that if voted to power the party would implement all six guarantees.

CWC member and former union Sachin Pilot visited Nampally constituency in Hyderabad. He interacted with local people and explained the six guarantees. "If people elect us we will implement all the guarantees," he told media persons. He claimed that Congress is strengthening at a fast pace in Telangana and is making a comeback.

Sachin pilot exuded confidence that Congress will form the government in Telangana with absolute majority. "We have seen the public enthusiasm yesterday. Lakhs of people were present at the public meeting. The youth have realised that their future is with Congress," he said. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said people in five states were waiting to bring Congress to power

Senior leader and former union minister Salamn Khursheed visited Hanamkonda constituency Former Manipur Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh participated in a door to door campaign in Shadnagar constituency.