Congress leader, ex-minister Dharampuri Srinivas passes away at 76

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dharampuri Srinivas passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 29, after prolonged illness. The 76-year-old who headed the Congress and served as a Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, breathed his last at his residence around 3 am, family sources said. The senior leader was not keeping good health for the last couple of years after suffering a brain stroke.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office the last rites of the former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President would be conducted with state honours.

Former PCC president D.Srinivas (DS) will be laid to rest with state honours.

Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy directed state Chief Secretary Smt Santhi Kumari to make arrangements to conduct the last rites of Srinivas with full state honours.

Popularly known as DS, he is survived by his wife and two sons. His younger son Dharampuri Arvind is the BJP MP from Nizamabad while elder son Dharampuri Sanjay had served as Mayor of Nizamabad.