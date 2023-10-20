Congress flays appointment of Telangana BJP leader as Tripura Governor, writes to ECI

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, accusing the Office of the President of India of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over the recent appointment of Indrasena Reddy Nallu as the Governor of Tripura.

Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the appointment of Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as the Governor of Tripura, along with Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha on Wednesday, October 18.

Indrasena Reddy was born in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district and was elected as an MLA from Malakpet three times between 1983 and1999.

The TPCC called upon the Chief Election Commissioner to take appropriate action in response to this violation and to withdraw the appointment. In a letter dated October 19, 2023, senior vice president of the TPCC G Niranjan claimed that Indrasena Reddy's appointment violates MCC as he belongs to Telangana, a state that is currently preparing for elections. Further, he alleged that the appointment was made in an effort to influence Telangana voters.

Niranjan stated that according to the Model Code of Conduct, no appointments should be made during its enforcement, when election schedules have been announced for multiple states, including Telangana.

Two other BJP leaders from Telangana are currently serving as governors- Bandaru Dattatreya and Kambhampati Hari Babu. Dattareya was appointed as Governor of Haryana in 2021. He earlier served as the governor of Himachal Pradesh. Former Visakhapatnam MP Haribabu is the Governor of Mizoram.