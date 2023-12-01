Congress cadre in Telangana can start celebrations now: Revanth Reddy

Upbeat over exit polls, Congress' Telangana President A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the "feudal rule" in the state will come to an end on December 3.

He, however, said that the Congress workers need not wait till December 3 for victory celebrations, and they can celebrate from Thursday night itself.

Revanth Reddy was talking to media persons in Kamareddy after the polling concluded for 119-member Assembly.

He said the fact that BRS chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR as he is popularly known, did not come before the media like in 2018 showed that he has admitted defeat.