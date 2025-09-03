Congress, BJP allege KCR family feud over corruption money led to Kavitha’s suspension

The Congress party and the BJP have alleged that the dispute in the KCR family over the sharing of corruption money led to the suspension of K Kavitha from BRS.

While terming the suspension of Kavitha as an internal matter of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the leaders of both Congress and BJP said that it was the result of the dispute in the family of BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) over the distribution of ill-gotten money.

Kavitha was suspended from BRS by her father on Tuesday for anti-party activities. It came a day after she blamed her cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao and another cousin and former MP J. Santosh Rao for the allegations of corruption against KCR in the construction of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud declined to comment on Kavitha’s suspension, saying it was an internal matter of the BRS.

He, however, said the suspension was the result of infighting in the family over the sharing of assets and the money earned through “corrupt” means during the BRS rule.

“This is purely an internal issue of the party. I had said in the past that there are disputes in the KCR family over division of assets and wealth,” he told media persons when his reaction was sought.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress party has nothing to do with the issue. “Some are saying that we are behind Kavitha, while some others say that we are behind Harish Rao and Santosh. We are not behind anybody. We are with people,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu also termed Kavitha’s suspension an internal matter of BRS.

BJP’s Telangana unit President N Ramchander Rao said Kavitha’s allegations and her subsequent suspension proved that there was massive corruption under the BRS rule.

He said that while Kavitha’s suspension is an internal matter of the party, it may be a result of the differences within the family over the sharing of the ill-gotten wealth.

Ramchander Rao said Kavitha blamed her cousins for misleading KCR and sharing a larger amount than others.