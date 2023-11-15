Congress and BJP’s social engineering promises could dent BRS prospects in Telangana

Although Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supports the Caste Census, it does not prioritise it as a prominent election issue. Notably, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been criticised for overlooking the Mudiraj and Madiga communities in terms of adequate representation in MLA seat distribution and nominated positions. KCR’s son and minister KT Rama Rao has also not taken any clear stand about the Caste Census. The party predominantly relies on universal schemes such as pensions, health insurance, and the farmer's investment support scheme ‘Rythu Bandhu’.

Social engineering is not a central element in BRS’s electoral strategy, which could lead to substantial inquiries about its commitment to social transformation, especially in comparison to the promises made by the BJP and Congress. As many pre-poll surveys predict that there will be a tough fight between BRS and Congress, the BJP can adversely impact the anti-incumbency vote bank and may damage the prospects of the Congress in Telangana.

BJP and Congress should have completed their homework at least six months prior, ensuring the timely dissemination of their message to the voters. While social issues can sway voting patterns, they may not constitute the sole predominant factor. Variables such as financial considerations, election promises, leadership qualities, and a positive image of the leader, as well as the party's operational approach and gender concerns, are likely to influence voting behavior. Caste is undeniably a significant factor shaping Indian politics, and its impact on the voting pattern can only be analysed after the announcement of election results.

G Kiran Kumar is a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science in University of Hyderabad. He is also the national president of the All India OBC Students Association.

Views expressed are the author's own.