Congress and BJP’s social engineering promises could dent BRS prospects in Telangana

Last week in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress made promises aimed at securing the support of numerically significant but socially marginalised groups, specifically the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Backward Classes (BCs). The BJP pledged to initiate SC sub-categorisation through the appointment of a Commission, besides committing to fielding a BC candidate as the Chief Minister for Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced both of these poll promises during public meetings held at Hyderabad. The Congress, meanwhile, assured people of the implementation of a Caste Census, and vowed to enhance BC reservations in education, employment, and local bodies. These promises were outlined as part of the BC Declaration released by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Kamareddy.
BJP's pitch for representation
Neither in united Andhra Pradesh nor in Telangana has a BC Chief Minister ever held office. In an effort to secure the Backward Classes vote bank, the BJP has announced the creation of a BC CM post, attracting leaders such as Etela Rajendra and Bandi Sanjay to vie for the position. Modi, addressing the socially-just demand presented by Manda Krishna Madiga, has also advocated for the sub-division of SCs into four categories. The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) has ardently championed this cause for over three decades, particularly emphasising its significance for the Madiga community in Telangana — one of the largest SC constituents in the state. The BJP's strategy appears to encompass consolidating support from Mudiraj, Munnurukapu, and Madiga communities, shedding light on perceived neglect by KCR towards Mudiraj and Madiga groups.
Congress's promises of inclusion
Rahul Gandhi has championed the cause of a national Caste Census, and is actively promoting increased representation for Scheduled Tribes (STs), SCs, and OBCs across all domains. The Telangana Congress party has pledged to conduct a Caste Census and augment reservations proportionate to the backwardness of communities, drawing inspiration from the Bihar model. Simultaneously, Congress has committed to elevating reservations for SCs and STs to 18% and 12%, respectively. Additionally, the Congress party has assured an increase in BC reservations to 42% in local bodies, and the implementation of BC sub-categorisation reservations. The party aims to attract more support from BCs, SCs, and STs through explicit declarations and initiatives.
Although Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supports the Caste Census, it does not prioritise it as a prominent election issue. Notably, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has been criticised for overlooking the Mudiraj and Madiga communities in terms of adequate representation in MLA seat distribution and nominated positions. KCR’s son and minister KT Rama Rao has also not taken any clear stand about the Caste Census. The party predominantly relies on universal schemes such as pensions, health insurance, and the farmer's investment support scheme ‘Rythu Bandhu’.
Social engineering is not a central element in BRS’s electoral strategy, which could lead to substantial inquiries about its commitment to social transformation, especially in comparison to the promises made by the BJP and Congress. As many pre-poll surveys predict that there will be a tough fight between BRS and Congress, the BJP can adversely impact the anti-incumbency vote bank and may damage the prospects of the Congress in Telangana.
BJP and Congress should have completed their homework at least six months prior, ensuring the timely dissemination of their message to the voters. While social issues can sway voting patterns, they may not constitute the sole predominant factor. Variables such as financial considerations, election promises, leadership qualities, and a positive image of the leader, as well as the party's operational approach and gender concerns, are likely to influence voting behavior. Caste is undeniably a significant factor shaping Indian politics, and its impact on the voting pattern can only be analysed after the announcement of election results.
G Kiran Kumar is a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science in University of Hyderabad. He is also the national president of the All India OBC Students Association.
Views expressed are the author's own.
