Conduct delimitation, but empower Rajya Sabha with Senate like powers: Kavitha

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Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday, May 2, said that the BJP-led Union government’s call to proceed with the delimitation exercise for the Lok Sabha was necessary to have equal number of seats for each state in the Rajya Sabha similar to the United States of America’s Senate. She added that the voices of the people of Telangana, and the South, by extension, cannot be diluted to achieve this.

“We should proceed with the delimitation exercise based on absolute population figures, utilizing a fixed benchmark such as 7,00,000 or 10,00,000 citizens per constituency. While this ensures that states with larger populations receive a significantly higher number of seats in the Lower House, that would not matter if we simultaneously empower the Rajya Sabha with Senate-like authorities to maintain federal equilibrium,” Kavitha said adding that she would soon be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that federalism is preserved as per her proposal.

Kavitha was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ event hosted by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh press club.