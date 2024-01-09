Concerns over data privacy and corruption as Telangana Praja Palana forms mishandled

Opposition in Telangana has raised concerns about data security in the Praja Palana outreach program, following videos circulating on social media showing mishandling of application forms. A widely shared video depicts a youth dropping a carton box filled with forms in Hyderabad's Balanagar flyover, sparking doubts about responsible handling of documents containing sensitive information such as Aadhaar card details. It was later revealed that the forms were from people living in the Hayathnagar area of the city.

The Congress government launched Praja Palana forms on December 28, encouraging applications for five welfare schemes through a single form. Over 1.25 crore applications were received across Telangana for schemes like free LPG The online application upload process commenced after the program concluded on January 6. The form has details including address, mobile phone number, Aadhaar card and ration card details.

Meanwhile, Krishank Manne, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, expressed concerns about data threats and alleged instances of anonymous phone calls seeking OTPs for identity verification. Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, another BRS leader, shared photos of forms allegedly kept in a cafe, questioning accountability.