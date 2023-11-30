Complaint against MLC Kavitha for asking people to vote for BRS on polling day

The Telangana Congress has lodged a complaint against ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha , accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint was brought up with the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj wherein they alleged that she sought votes for the BRS on polling day, Thursday, November 30.

“I urge you to look at all the development CM KCR and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has done. I hope that you all will vote for him and support him,” she said while speaking to the local media. Kavitha also added that across Nizamabad, Jagtial and the coal belt area, which BRS toured for 30 days, there was immense support for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and she was positive of his becoming the CM for a third term.

“I encourage all of you in Telangana to vote. We have a reputation for not voting enough. In particular, I hope young people and women come out and vote in large numbers and exercise their right to franchise,” she also said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had also been accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct on November, 20. According to the Election Commission of India, KTR had used T-Works, a government institute in Raidurgam for political activities while on an official visit as a Cabinet minister. CEO Vikas Raj on Sunday, November 26 informed the media that no reply was received from the BRS leader.

Congress member and MLA aspirant from Jubilee Hills Mohammed Azharuddin was booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Film Nagar Police. Azharuddin and a few others were accused of holding a meeting atop a building in Brindavan colony on Tuesday, November 28.