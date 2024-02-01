Committed to fill 2 lakh vacancies through TSPSC this year: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, January 31, reiterated that his government will fill two lakh vacancies through the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) before the end of this year. After handing over appointment letters to 7,094 staff nurses at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, he announced that 15,000 vacancies in the Police Department would also be filled soon.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government is committed to its promise made to unemployed youth in the Assembly elections. As part of the revamping of the TSPSC, a new Chairman and members were appointed recently. "Nothing can stop the recruitment process. Two lakh vacancies will be filled before the end of this year," he said.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) recruited the nurses who have been posted in various departments. More than 80% of the staff nurses selected are female.