Comic Con returns to Hyderabad after three years

Comic Con is all set to return to Hyderabad on January 27 and 28 this year. The event is returning to the city after a break of three years and will be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre from 11 am to 8 pm over the weekend. A press release issued to announce the return of Comic Con to the city said that the event is sponsored by Maruti Suzuki Arena and Crunchyroll.

The press release also announced that this year’s Comic Con will feature a slew of artists from the country like Induverse, Sufi Comics, Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, Acid Toad, and Garbage Bin, among others. The event will also welcome international artists like Rico Renzi, Danesh Mohiuddin, and others.

Attendees will receive an exclusive copy of the comic book Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet No.1, a limited edition DC Comics Batman Poster, and a Comic Con India bag.