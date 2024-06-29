Comedian Daniel Fernandes’ Hyderabad show cancelled after threats from BJP MLA Raja Singh

Confirming that Fernandes’ show was cancelled, Station House Officer of Jubilee Hills police station K Venkateshwar Reddy told TNM that the organizers had voluntarily cancelled the show. “They did not approach us and make any requisition to provide security,” the SHO said.

The alleged offensive remarks against Jains

On June 24, the Jain community in Delhi reportedly raised Rs 15 lakh to ‘rescue’ goats from being slaughtered during Eid. Posing as Muslims, the community members bought 124 goats from the market.

Making fun of this incident, Fernandes pointed out that the Jains are involved in the meat export business. He joked that the Jains did not think through the problem of preserving these goats meant for slaughter. He said that if the population of these 124 goats increases, the Jains would contact Muslims during Eid and make a profit out of it. The video was deleted from his social media accounts after receiving several threats from the Jain community and Hindu right-wing.

Daniel Fernandes issues statement

In a video statement issued on June 29, the comedian said that they were forced to reschedule the show in Hyderabad after threats of violence. Blaming the Hyderabad police for failing to provide security, he said, “Nobody is ready to guarantee the safety of my audience, my crew and myself. I do not want to put anyone in harm’s way because of something I said.”

He reminded that the video which offended the Jain community has been taken down “However, we are still receiving calls, messages and emails threatening us with violence and vandalism.”

Apologising to the Jain community, he said, “It is okay to disagree with an artist’s work but to say that i will inflict violence upon an artist because i do not like their work isnt the answer. To the members of the Jain community: I will say it again. There was no intention of maligning anybody here. I can see that you are upset. I can see that you are angry. It genuinely makes me sad. I do not like how I am feeling right now. I do not like how you are feeling right now. This is not what comedy is about. Comedy is all about all of us getting together and forgetting our worries and having a laugh.