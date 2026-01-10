CM Revanth to promote Telangana Rising 2047 vision at World Economic Forum in Davos

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, January 9, said that the state government will be aggressively promoting the Telangana Rising 2047 document at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Telangana Rising 2047 is the Congress-led government’s long-term vision with the stated aim of transforming Telangana into a leading economic powerhouse, aiming for a $3 trillion GDP by 2047, coinciding with India’s 100th year of Independence.

The WEF annual meeting, themed ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’, is scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23, 2026. CM Revanth reviewed the investment proposals and commitments received during Telangana’s last two visits to the WEF in Davos and those received at the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

CM Revanth stated that the Telangana Rising delegation would present Telangana’s transformative roadmap to global investors, highlighting its three-pronged economic growth strategy and leveraging Telangana’s strengths as one of the most developed states in India.