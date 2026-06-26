CM Revanth tells govt employees to work one hour extra daily to boost revenue

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, June 25, appealed to all state government employees to work for an extra hour every day to achieve more productive outcomes in administration, especially in enhancing state revenues.

The Chief Minister stressed that illegal activities should be curbed and leakages should be plugged to generate more revenue.

Addressing a meeting after signing MoUs with banks to provide insurance coverage to all government employees, the Chief Minister said that the hard work of employees will only help in the successful implementation of welfare schemes.

Stating that employees' trust is the government's strength, he said all employees should work an extra hour each day to increase the state government's revenue. He added that the increased revenue would be used for employees' welfare, and that earning a good reputation for the government is also in the hands of state employees.

He called upon all employees to come together to make Telangana the number one state in the country. The government has accorded top priority to maintaining law and order and attracting investments to the state, the Chief Minister said, and assured that the government will stand by the employees.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to provide insurance coverage to all government employees, as well as outsourcing and contract workers. After handing over Rs 1 crore insurance payout to the families of 45 Singareni workers who died in accidents, the state government decided to extend similar insurance coverage to all employees.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide financial support to the families of employees who died suddenly, and that such a big insurance scheme would instill courage and a sense of reassurance in employees' families in difficult times.

He said this was why the government signed an agreement with bankers to provide accident insurance for state government employees.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to employees to bring their demands and grievances to his notice, as the government is ready to address them.

The Chief Minister also addressed the opposition's use of the term "Gumpu Mestry" (group leader) to refer to him in a negative sense. He stated that, in fact, he is a group leader of government employees who are active in bridging connections with common people and poorer sections, and added that this group is his strength and also his pride.