CM Revanth Reddy under fire for MoU with company recently set up by his brother

After a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and the official Telangana delegation, Swachh Bio, a lignocellulosic biofuels manufacturing company focused on providing energy solutions for a sustainable future, announced that it would soon establish a 250-kilo litre per day (KLPD) second-generation, cellulosic biofuels plant in Telangana. The first phase of the investment “will provide employment to 250 people at the plant, and 250 people in additional support and other roles,” the CMO said in a statement.

Information on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs website shows that Swacch Bio was incorporated only on July 21, 2024, and lists Anumula Jagadeeshwar Reddy as a director along with Vedavalli Shivananda Reddy. According to reports, Jagadeeshwar used to live in the United States and returned to Telangana in 2023. The company was set up 13 days before the Chief Minister’s tour of the United States commenced on August 3.

The other director of Swachh Bio, Vedavalli Shivananda Reddy is also the director at Gourmavens Private Limited from February 2022 and was the director of Archeesh Health Care Private Limited for a month in 2017. Gourmavens is involved in the hotel and hospitality industry.