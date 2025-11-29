CM Revanth Reddy to play exhibition match with Messi in Hyderabad on December 13

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to play a match against football giant Lionel Messi on December 13 at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. The match is a part of Messi’s ‘G.O.A.T India Tour 2025”.

“I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people,” CM Revanth said.

Hyderabad was added to the G.O.A.T. India tour after Ahmedabad was taken off the list, and it reflects the city’s rapidly growing global profile. The tour will open in Kolkata at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on the morning of December 13, after which Messi will fly to Hyderabad the same evening for the second leg of celebrations.