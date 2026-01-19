CM Revanth Reddy says media orgs defaming Telangana Ministers to settle scores

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked media organisations to avoid defaming his Cabinet colleagues amid tiffs with their competitors. His remarks came at a public meeting on January 18, the same day that Telugu daily ABN Andhrajyothy published an editorial by its managing editor Vemuri Radhakrishna, alleging that Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had resorted to irregularities over a coal mining tender to be awarded by the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Revanth denied the corruption allegations. “Some newspapers are writing about tenders, alleging there is a scam in Singareni. I want to tell the opposition, newspapers, TV channels, and social media, that there's no scope for irregularities in this government.”

He went on to say that if media houses had rivalries, they should resolve them internally. “Don’t drag us into it or defame our Ministers. When you do such things, it only helps BRS,” he said.

In his weekly column, Kottha Paluku, Radhakrishna had alleged that Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and NTV Chairman Tummala Narendra Chowdary together wanted to give the tender for the Naini coal block in Odisha to a company they favoured.

It alleged that Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy and Finance portfolio, tweaked the tender qualification norms so their favoured company could get an unfair advantage. According to Radhakrishna, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy started pushing for his family-owned company to also qualify for the tender.

The editorial alleged that it was due to the differences over this contract that NTV carried a story insinuating an alleged personal relationship between a woman IAS officer and a political leader in Nalgonda. Though the channel did not name them, they made references that made it easy to identify them and used sexual innuendo.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy denied these allegations, and the NTV journalists involved were even arrested following a complaint from the Telangana IAS Officers’ Association.