CM Revanth Reddy proposes law to deduct salary from employees neglecting parents

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed a law to deduct 10–15% from the salaries of employees who do not take care of their parents. The deducted amount, he said, would be directly transferred to the employees’ parents.

CM Revanth made these remarks while distributing appointment letters to 783 newly selected Group-II officers at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 18. He also instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee of government officials to draft the proposed law.

“If anyone is not taking care of their parents, I will deduct 10–15% of their salary and deposit it into their parents’ account. I am bringing a law for this and will make you (employees) draft it. As soon as your salary is credited, whether you’re a man or a woman, we will set up accounts for your parents so that a portion of it is automatically transferred to them,” CM Revanth said.

He reminded the newly recruited employees that their success was the result of their parents’ hard work. “Do not forget your parents or your hometown. Whichever seat of power you occupy, when a poor person stands before you, think of them as your own parents standing before a government official,” he said.

With a smile, CM Revanth added that employees should not dismiss his words, assuming he wouldn’t keep an eye on them. “I will definitely keep a watch and make sure 10–15% of your salary is deducted if you don’t take care of your parents,” he said, reiterating his proposal.

He further criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for failing to address unemployment despite being in power for 10 years, alleging that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family were only focused on amassing wealth while in office.