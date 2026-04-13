CM Revanth opposes delimitation based on population, suggests GSDP-based alternative

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Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Monday, April 13, said that population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies is unjust to southern and smaller states in the country. He warned that this move would weaken the country in the long run.

In a social media post addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that national interest must be above any party interest.

“It is clear to every citizen that women's reservation (which everybody supports), and Delimitation of Lok Sabha seats (on which there are many concerns), are different. For example, if women quota is implemented immediately for state-wise Assembly seats, entire country will welcome it,” posted the Congress leader.