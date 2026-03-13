CM Revanth launches Netflix’s VFX hub, says it marks Hollywood’s arrival in Hyderabad

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated Netflix's Eyeline Studios, a hub for visual effects (VFX) and virtual production for the streaming giant's films and web series, in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 13.

"With Netflix Eyeline Studios coming here, we will see more content showcasing Telangana to global audiences. The launch of Netflix's Eyeline Studios marks the arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad,” CM Revanth said.

“This is a stepping stone for my dream. Hyderabad is not a place for Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood. I’ve been focusing on Hollywood. Today, I'm happy to announce that Netflix is here. I can say authoritatively that Hollywood is here. My dream is going to come true,” he said.

CM Revanth spoke about the evolution of technology in filmmaking over the decades, and said he hoped that Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad would support and encourage Telugu filmmakers in the years to come. "I have been fascinated by movies since childhood," he said, adding that several Telugu movies received global applause in recent times.

"The launch of Netflix's Eyeline is proof of India’s and Telangana’s growing role in shaping the future of global entertainment," he added.

The company chose Hyderabad because of the state government's "forward-looking policy environment," a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It said that Eyeline Studios will strengthen the animation, VFX, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector in Hyderabad, by helping to create advanced skilling initiatives and high-quality employment opportunities for local creative and technical talent.

CM Revanth promised support for Netflix's further expansion in Hyderabad, detailing plans to build a dedicated Entertainment Zone and AI City in Bharat Future City. "We invite Netflix to set up its corporate office in Bharat Future City,” he said.

Actor Rana Daggubati, CEO of Netflix's Eyeline Studios Jeff Shapiro, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others were present for the inauguration.