CM Revanth assures continued support for Amara Raja's projects in Telangana

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries) Chairman and Managing Director and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 3. They discussed Amara Raja's ongoing projects in Telangana and explored future areas of collaboration between Telangana and Amara Raja.

Amara Raja, as part of its foray into energy storage technologies to address the electric mobility and energy storage markets, is setting up a Giga Corridor with an investment of Rs 9,500 crore. The project includes one of India's largest lithium-ion Giga factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing and Battery Pack assembly at Telangana New Energy Park, Mahbubnagar.

It is also setting up a research and development hub in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The project reportedly has direct employment potential for 4,500 people and indirect employment for almost the same number.