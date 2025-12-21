CM Revanth announces anti-hate speech law in Telangana similar to Karnataka

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that his government will soon introduce a law to curb hate speech. Referring to the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill recently passed in the neighbouring state’s Assembly, CM Revanth said that the Bill will be tabled in the Monsoon session of the Telangana legislature.

Speaking at the Christmas celebrations held at LB Stadium on Saturday, December 20, CM Revanth said that the Congress government in Telangana has created an atmosphere where people can follow the religion they choose, while respecting others’ faith.

“Any crimes based on religion are being dealt with strictly. We will soon introduce a law against hate speech, similar to the one brought in by Karnataka Congress which has legal provisions to punish offenders who speak in a way that insults other religions,” the Chief Minister said.

During his speech, he acknowledged the contributions of Christian missionaries in providing education and health services to the poor in India. He stressed that any state welfare provided to religious minorities, whether Christians or Muslims, was their right and not a hand out.

On December 18, the Congress government in Karnataka passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, in the Legislative Assembly in Belagavi amid strong opposition from the BJP.

The Bill proposes punishment of up to seven years and Rs 50,000 fine for hate crimes, and extended punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for repeat offences.

The Bill also empowers the state government to order the removal of hate speech content from media platforms. The Bill covers communication made in public view through verbal, print, public or electronic means.

The Bill defines hate crime as “communication of hate speech, by making, publishing or circulating or any act of promoting, propagating, inciting or abetting or attempting such hate speech, to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against any person dead or alive or group of persons or organisation.”