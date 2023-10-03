CM KCR announces new Pay Revision Commission, seeks report in six months

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday, October 2 decided to constitute a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to make recommendations for new pay scales to state government employees, in a step towards fulfilling a long-pending demand. The government also announced its decision to pay 5% Interim Relief (IR) to state government employees.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued orders appointing retired IAS officer N Sivashankar as PRC Chairman and another retired IAS officer B Ramaiah as a member. The orders suggested that the PRC should submit the report to the government within 6 months. The state Finance department has been asked to provide required funds and staff for the functioning of the PRC.

The decisions come amid the buzz that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the schedule of the Assembly elections in the next few days. The elections are likely to be held in November-December. A team of ECI is beginning a three-day visit to Telangana on Tuesday to review poll preparedness.